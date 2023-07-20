ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUMP. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. Analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ProPetro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ProPetro by 972.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 223,026 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in ProPetro by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 286,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 150,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.