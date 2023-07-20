QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Lowered to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.83.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.5 %

QS stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 5.05. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 76,700 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $658,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,315.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.