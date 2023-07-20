Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. CLSA lowered Block from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Block Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SQ opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 2.32. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after purchasing an additional 256,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

