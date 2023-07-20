Truist Financial Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $310.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $294.48 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

