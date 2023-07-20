Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.59.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

