TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,237,000 after buying an additional 417,842 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.