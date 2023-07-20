Barclays Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $146.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

