Barclays Increases SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $146.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.
SAP Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94.
SAP Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in SAP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
