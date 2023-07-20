Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.16.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

