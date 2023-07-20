Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $261.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.58.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFX opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.14.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

