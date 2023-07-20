Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.84.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

