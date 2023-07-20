State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,002,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Barclays upped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

