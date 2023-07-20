Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

