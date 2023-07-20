Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $107.68 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.