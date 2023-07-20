State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 4,100 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

