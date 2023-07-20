State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

