Comparing American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust -10.99% N/A -3.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.06 30.61 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.24 billion 0.10 -$139.82 million ($4.63) -0.80

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Hotel Income Properties REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 65.77%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 363.09%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

