IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) versus Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Head-To-Head Survey

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) and Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of IMAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IMAX and Universal Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 1 1 7 0 2.67 Universal Music Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

IMAX currently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 27.96%. Universal Music Group has a consensus price target of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given IMAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMAX is more favorable than Universal Music Group.

This table compares IMAX and Universal Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX -2.06% -1.12% -0.47% Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMAX and Universal Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $327.72 million 2.82 -$22.80 million ($0.12) -140.83 Universal Music Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Music Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMAX.

Summary

IMAX beats Universal Music Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; operation of IMAX theater; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of Company's proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX LiveTM, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional facilities in 87 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Universal Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations. The Music Publishing segment discovers and develops songwriters, as well as owns and administers the copyright for musical compositions used in recordings, public performances, and related uses, such as films and advertisements. The Merchandising & Other segment produces and sells artist and other branded products through various sales channels, including fashion retail, concert touring, and internet, as well as offers brand rights management services. The company has approximately 3 million recordings, 4 million owned and administered titles, and 220 artists/brands, as well as owns approximately 50 labels covering various music genres. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.