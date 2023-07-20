iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.47

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 112479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

