ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,255,707.25 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $218.05 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.04 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

