FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.99

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.96, with a volume of 2861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,838 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

