Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Acquires 29,268 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $934,527.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $71,226.31.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.
- On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.
- On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.
- On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.
- On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance
CTR stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.