Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Acquires 29,268 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $934,527.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40.

CTR stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

