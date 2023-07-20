Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,014,218.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

