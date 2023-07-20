Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CEO Sells $696,397.35 in Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of Victory Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36.

On Wednesday, July 12th, David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of Victory Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,947,546.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 236,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 337,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 319,630 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

