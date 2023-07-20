Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $2,898,438.29.

On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.