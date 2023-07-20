Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Rises By 12.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

