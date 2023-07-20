ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 44,435 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,504,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,566,007.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $35.61 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

