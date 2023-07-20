ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 44,435 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,504,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,566,007.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.
- On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.
- On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.
- On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $626,329.98.
Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $35.61 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
