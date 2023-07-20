Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,677,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 278,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flywire Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flywire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

