Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.51

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.51 and last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 25574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

