First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.71

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.67, with a volume of 1121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,975,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

