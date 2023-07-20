Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 12-Month High at $287.87

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.87 and last traded at $287.87, with a volume of 8272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

