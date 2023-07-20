Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.98

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $154.98 and last traded at $154.98, with a volume of 3152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In related news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

