iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.54

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 30536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,430,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,436,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.
