iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.54

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGFGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 30536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,430,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,436,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.