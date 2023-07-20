Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.75

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 34889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 216,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 619,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 189,450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,378,000.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

