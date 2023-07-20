S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $419.31

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $419.31 and last traded at $418.97, with a volume of 76710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after acquiring an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

