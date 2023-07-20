Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $425.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $404.22 and last traded at $402.85, with a volume of 59131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.95.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.