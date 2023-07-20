Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.30

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 40088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

