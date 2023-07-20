MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $426.97

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $426.97 and last traded at $411.98, with a volume of 561238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $409.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total transaction of $231,740.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,306,543.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total value of $231,740.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,306,543.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at $294,228,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,427 shares of company stock worth $41,364,961 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

