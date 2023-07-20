Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $98.45, with a volume of 196718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

