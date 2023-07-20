TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.45

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.45 and last traded at $143.29, with a volume of 64220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

