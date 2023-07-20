Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.72

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.72 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 189913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

