POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.34

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 111051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

POSCO Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 29.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

