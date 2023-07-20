Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.48

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.21, with a volume of 9543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Stantec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $908.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

