Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.67

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.67 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 33431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

