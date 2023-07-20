Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.67.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $171.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $115.07 and a 52-week high of $172.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,345. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,340,000 after acquiring an additional 746,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

