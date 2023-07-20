10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $116,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,740.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00.

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,385,000 after buying an additional 151,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 446,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,530,000 after acquiring an additional 530,985 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

