John Kenneth Paglia Sells 1,200 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 3.8 %

Simulations Plus stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a P/E ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

