Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

DFS opened at $121.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.