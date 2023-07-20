Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,350.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,133.56.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,139.13 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,291.63 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,072.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,801.70.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.