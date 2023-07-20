Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Elastic stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,096,297.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at $12,096,297.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

