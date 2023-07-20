Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CEO Scott S. Slater Buys 14,000 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Scott S. Slater purchased 14,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at $433,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cadiz Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $271.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cadiz Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

